Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Lowered to $560.00 at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s previous close.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.96.

COST stock opened at $464.99 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $538.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after acquiring an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

