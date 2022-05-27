Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) PT Lowered to GBX 260 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 342 ($4.30) to GBX 260 ($3.27) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 510 ($6.42) to GBX 270 ($3.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.02) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.54) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 453.56 ($5.71).

LON CSP opened at GBX 242 ($3.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Countryside Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 217.60 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.29). The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 17.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 331.21.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

