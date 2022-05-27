Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €56.00 ($59.57) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($44.68) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

ETR 1COV traded up €1.65 ($1.76) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €41.89 ($44.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.09. Covestro has a twelve month low of €37.97 ($40.39) and a twelve month high of €60.24 ($64.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

