Cowen Cuts PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $40.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cowen to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.12.

Shares of PD stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 61,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. PagerDuty has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $2,125,232.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,849.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at about $143,174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $50,259,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,210,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,078,000 after buying an additional 807,545 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,382,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 20.9% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,994,000 after buying an additional 626,823 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

