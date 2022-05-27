Cowen Initiates Coverage on Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RGTI stock opened at 8.34 on Friday. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of 5.41 and a twelve month high of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 18.60 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 6.75.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

