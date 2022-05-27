Cowen Trims Macy’s (NYSE:M) Target Price to $30.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Cowen to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

M has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.28. 1,133,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,065,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 144.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 398,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 235,621 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

