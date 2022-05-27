Craig Hallum Cuts Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $15.50

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,713. The stock has a market cap of $144.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.13. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $3,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 157,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

