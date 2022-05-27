Craig Hallum Cuts Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Price Target to $9.00

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Craig Hallum to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KIRK. Benchmark cut their price target on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. 7,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,063. Kirkland’s has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.19 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 3.95%.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 241,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

