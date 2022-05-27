Craig Hallum Lowers Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $90.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Craig Hallum to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,124,226. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,853.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after purchasing an additional 174,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

