Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of CR stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.87.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 281.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,060,000 after buying an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 161,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,438,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crane by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

