Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Down 60.0% in May

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 134,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 148,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,012. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $3.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

