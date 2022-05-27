Credit Suisse Group Cuts 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target to $7.00

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
Shares of ME stock traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 2.93. 318,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,844. 23andMe has a fifty-two week low of 2.15 and a fifty-two week high of 13.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is 5.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 13.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 26.0% in the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 1,423,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 293,450 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 23andMe by 340.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220 shares in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 23andMe (Get Rating)
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
