Credit Suisse Group Cuts Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 498

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 391,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,597. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

