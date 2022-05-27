Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Citigroup (NYSE:C) to Neutral

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

