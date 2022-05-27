Credit Suisse Group Lowers ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) to Neutral

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Get ATCO alerts:

ACLLF opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.82. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.