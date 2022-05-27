Credit Suisse Group Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $550.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $570.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.96.

COST stock opened at $464.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $375.50 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $531.41.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

