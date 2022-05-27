Credit Suisse Group Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $10.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. Zacks Investment Research cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

GAP stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. 826,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,492,930. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. GAP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $35.35.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group increased its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

