Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Up 126.5% in May

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,200 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the April 30th total of 118,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,494,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USOI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 395.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 740,718 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 686.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 615,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 537,242 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 22,544.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 87,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter worth $410,000.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USOI opened at $5.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.2277 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.20.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.