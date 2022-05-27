Creek Road Miners (CRKR) and Its Rivals Critical Review

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Creek Road Miners to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Creek Road Miners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 73 271 381 10 2.45

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 61.64%. Given Creek Road Miners’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.56 Creek Road Miners Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 64.93

Creek Road Miners’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ peers have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

Creek Road Miners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

