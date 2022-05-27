Creek Road Miners (CRKR) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Creek Road Miners to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 -$17.27 million -0.56 Creek Road Miners Competitors $914.79 million -$75.39 million 64.93

Creek Road Miners’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Creek Road Miners. Creek Road Miners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners’ rivals have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Creek Road Miners and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creek Road Miners -1,753.50% N/A -222.24% Creek Road Miners Competitors -2,733.84% -2.38% -207.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Creek Road Miners and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A Creek Road Miners Competitors 73 271 381 10 2.45

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 61.28%. Given Creek Road Miners’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Creek Road Miners has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Creek Road Miners (Get Rating)

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

