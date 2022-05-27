Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Up 138.1% in May

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,000 shares, a growth of 138.1% from the April 30th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.