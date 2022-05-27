Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Head-To-Head Analysis

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crexendo has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Crexendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty SiriusXM Group $8.70 billion 1.57 $398.00 million $2.64 15.61 Crexendo $28.09 million 2.36 -$2.44 million ($0.14) -21.14

The Liberty SiriusXM Group has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Liberty SiriusXM Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Crexendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus target price of $64.20, suggesting a potential upside of 55.83%. Crexendo has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.49%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty SiriusXM Group and Crexendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty SiriusXM Group 10.18% 4.85% 2.01% Crexendo -9.29% -0.86% -0.73%

Summary

The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Crexendo on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment. It also offers connected vehicle services; a suite of data services that include graphical weather, fuel prices, sports schedules and scores, and movie listings; and traffic information services, which provide information as to road closings, traffic flow and incident data to consumers with compatible in-vehicle navigation systems, and real-time weather services in vehicles, boats, and planes. In addition, the company operates a music, comedy, and podcast streaming platform. Further, it offers ad-supported radio services; Pandora Plus, a radio subscription service; and Pandora Premium, an on-demand subscription service. Additionally, the company distributes satellite radios through automakers and retailers, as well as through its website. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 34.0 million subscribers through Sirius XM and approximately 6.4 million subscribers through Pandora. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty SiriusXM Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

