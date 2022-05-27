Critical Analysis: Quantum-Si (QSI) versus The Competition

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Quantum-Si to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Quantum-Si and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Quantum-Si
|N/A
|-$94.99 million
|-1.16
|Quantum-Si Competitors
|$2.66 billion
|$435.24 million
|11.32
Profitability
This table compares Quantum-Si and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Quantum-Si
|N/A
|-24.70%
|-23.49%
|Quantum-Si Competitors
|-3,288.70%
|4.83%
|1.80%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Quantum-Si and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Quantum-Si
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Quantum-Si Competitors
|154
|689
|953
|28
|2.47
As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.55%. Given Quantum-Si’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Quantum-Si peers beat Quantum-Si on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Quantum-Si (Get Rating)
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
