Critical Comparison: Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

9.1% of Baosheng Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of QuinStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A QuinStreet 0.59% 1.16% 0.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and QuinStreet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $3.91 million 9.43 $6.95 million N/A N/A QuinStreet $578.49 million 1.01 $23.56 million $0.07 153.02

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Baosheng Media Group.

Risk and Volatility

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baosheng Media Group and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A QuinStreet 0 1 2 0 2.67

QuinStreet has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.05%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Summary

QuinStreet beats Baosheng Media Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. It also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. The company's advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

QuinStreet Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services and home services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.