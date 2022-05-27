Critical Comparison: Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) & Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Volkswagen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Volcon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Volkswagen and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 5.93% 10.48% 2.84% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Volkswagen and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 2 3 8 0 2.46 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volkswagen presently has a consensus price target of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 570.76%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. Given Volkswagen’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Volcon.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Volkswagen and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $296.03 billion 0.36 $18.20 billion $3.51 6.03 Volcon $450,000.00 69.40 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Volcon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was founded in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

Volcon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

