Critical Contrast: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for B. Riley Financial and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 34.85%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $1.74 billion 0.88 $445.05 million $5.92 9.29 Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 21.01 -$376.17 million N/A N/A

B. Riley Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.1% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

B. Riley Financial pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. B. Riley Financial pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 13.40% 26.88% 3.87% Blue Owl Capital -43.10% -21.35% -14.60%

Volatility and Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B. Riley Financial beats Blue Owl Capital on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands. The Capital Markets segments offers investment banking, corporate finance, financial advisory, research, securities lending and sales, and trading services; merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; and trades in equity securities. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management and tax services. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, forensic accounting, litigation support, operations management and real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments-Communications segment provides consumer Internet access through United Online under the NetZero and Juno brands; VoIP communication and related products, and subscription services through magicJack; and mobile phone services and devices through Marconi Wireless. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. It also offers advisory services; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

