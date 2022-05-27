Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $42.68 on Friday. Croda International has a one year low of $39.80 and a one year high of $71.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.3263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

