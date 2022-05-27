Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Up 108.9% in May

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE:CPTK remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Friday. 226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,938. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99.
Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
About Crown Proptech Acquisitions (Get Rating)
Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
