CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

CTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $67.38.

CTO Realty Growth’s stock is scheduled to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Vorakoun sold 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $63,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,473 shares of company stock worth $594,985 and have sold 3,361 shares worth $192,465. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

