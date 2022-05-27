Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Down 49.0% in May

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 597,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CUBT opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Curative Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.14.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

