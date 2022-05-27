Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Customers Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $1.76 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $7.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 4,465 shares of company stock worth $186,912 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 998,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,272,000 after purchasing an additional 427,959 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after buying an additional 30,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.17. 240,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,618. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.