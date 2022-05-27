Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CYTH opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.71% and a negative net margin of 915.04%.

In related news, Director Markus Sieger acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,635 shares of company stock worth $45,448. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

