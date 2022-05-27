Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the April 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ CYTH opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.71% and a negative net margin of 915.04%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
