CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTMX. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.61. 44,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,715. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

