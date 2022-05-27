CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTMX. StockNews.com cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.
Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.61. 44,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,715. The company has a market capitalization of $105.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
