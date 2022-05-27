D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading provides e-commerce platform. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading is based in NEW YORK. “
NASDAQ:HEPS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 368,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $15.23.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the first quarter worth $55,000.
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile (Get Rating)
D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.
