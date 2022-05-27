D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ HEPS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,929. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.11.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $254.26 million for the quarter. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 443.35%. As a group, analysts expect that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,971,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,361 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 94.5% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 7,409,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $25,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $24,733,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,369,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 530,811 shares during the period.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

