DA Davidson Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $220.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.25% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.39.

WDAY stock opened at $155.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,551.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.37. Workday has a 52 week low of $157.49 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total transaction of $594,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

