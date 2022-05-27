DA Davidson Weighs in on Photronics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Photronics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of PLAB opened at $20.06 on Friday. Photronics has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $189,895.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,481 shares of company stock valued at $470,276. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

