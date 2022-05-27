Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 57.6% in May

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the April 30th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $27.57 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile (Get Rating)
