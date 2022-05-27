Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 57.6% in May

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 57.6% from the April 30th total of 294,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSNKY opened at $27.57 on Friday. Daiichi Sankyo has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $29.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

