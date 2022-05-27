Daniel R. Freidman Sells 6,000 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $159,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,341.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,291. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.09. Caleres, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $735.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.28 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 12,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Caleres to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

