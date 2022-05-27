Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after acquiring an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRI opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.75. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $111.57 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

