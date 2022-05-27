Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:DKDCA remained flat at $$10.23 during midday trading on Friday. Data Knights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

