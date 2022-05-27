David A. Wolfort Sells 10,059 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) insider David A. Wolfort sold 10,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $348,846.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,339.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ZEUS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. 75,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,598. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $404.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.84. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

