David B. Wells Acquires 17,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 6,069,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,905. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth approximately $771,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 102.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

