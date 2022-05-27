David B. Wells Acquires 17,500 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.49. 6,069,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,905. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
TTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
