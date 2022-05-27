David D. Nelson Purchases 505 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) CEO David D. Nelson bought 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.63 per share, for a total transaction of $12,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,352.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WTBA stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,800. The stock has a market cap of $420.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.95. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 43.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

WTBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 601.3% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,022 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in West Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 476.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

