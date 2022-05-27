David P. Poole Sells 85,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $2,776,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RRC stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.17. 4,594,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,153. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 888,878 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

