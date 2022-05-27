David R. Duncan Sells 4,174 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

Posted by on May 27th, 2022

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $128,893.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Western Financial stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.36. 46,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.63. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 168.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 49.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

First Western Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.