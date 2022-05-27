David R. Duncan Sells 4,174 Shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) Director David R. Duncan sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $128,893.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,825.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Western Financial stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.36. 46,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.63. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 168.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 23.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 49.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

