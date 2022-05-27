Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW) Short Interest Update

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 60.1% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 946,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the first quarter worth about $497,000.

NASDAQ DCRDW opened at $0.43 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

