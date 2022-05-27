Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 94 ($1.18) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 187 ($2.35). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s previous close.

ROO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.14) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Deliveroo stock opened at GBX 85.30 ($1.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 79.24 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($4.99). The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 162.10.

In related news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,348 shares of Deliveroo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.42), for a total transaction of £44,463.24 ($55,949.72). Insiders have sold 120,244 shares of company stock worth $12,413,800 over the last quarter.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

