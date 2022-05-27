Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DROOF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.62) to GBX 205 ($2.58) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.14) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

DROOF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Deliveroo has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

