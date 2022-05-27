Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.97 or better for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $107.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.24 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. 6,530,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,373. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.31.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 566.3% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after acquiring an additional 144,271 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

